Konza Prairie Community Health Center has begun offering medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction.
RN Kelsey Ellis of Konza who created the new program said addiction is a disease and needs to be treated as such.
“When somebody uses substances for a long time it really activates the receptors on their brains,” she said. “And then when you take that substance away have become so adapted to using that, there’s really a physical (response.)”
There are physiological and social aspects to addiction, Ellis said — withdrawal symptoms are a serious problem and can keep people locked in a pattern of substance abuse.
“When it comes to MAT, it is evidence-based with psycho-social treatment being the most effective for the disease of addiction,” Ellis said. “medication assisted treatment really helps the physical portion of addiction. So when we talk about the physical cravings, the physical withdrawals — the medication helps the physical portion of it. And then you have the psycho-social portion of it — the therapy and such.”
She said people can become addicted to opioids after receiving a course of treatment from a doctor and becoming dependent on it.
People who abuse substances such as fentanyl receive an outpouring of dopamine — a euphoria-inducing chemical the brain normally produces on its own as a reward response — in massive amounts. They become dependent on this huge rush of dopamine.
Medication assisted treatment helps with that, according to Ellis.
Ellis’ program has been running for about a year and recently brought it to Konza after she was hired to administer her addiction treatment program there.
Ellis said there are many barriers to substance abuse treatment, in part because in order to prescribe medications such as Suboxone and Naltrexone to patients suffering from addiction one must have special permission and extra training from the DEA.
Cost can also be a barrier, she said.
“There’s a lot of barriers that can come,” Ellis said. “Not knowing where treatment centers are, what treatment there is — things like that. So being able to provide it here at Konza, we are able to accept patients who are uninsured, we do have a sliding fee scale for patients based on their income. We do have a pharmacy in-house where we can get discounted prices for medications at. We have four providers that are data waivered.”
All of this, Ellis believes, should remove some of those barriers to access.
“The push statewide, nationwide, everything is to create more treatments,” she said. “And so especially being in a rural area, this is a great place to have it because we provide access in an area where there’s not a lot of access.”
Ellis said this program is an outpatient clinic through Konza during regular clinic hours.
It’s beneficial to offer such a program here in particular because the location allows for outreach to surrounding areas where people may not have routine access to such treatment programs to help cope with addiction.
In Kansas, from October 2019 to October 2020, there was a 28 percent increase in opioid overdoses in Geary County, she said.
This is likely related in some way to COVID-19.
“Reports have stated that due to isolation and coping mechanisms and being at home more that they do predict a high increase in people who are going to suffer from the disease of addiction,” Ellis said. “Because we’re still enduring the pandemic, it’s hard to say. We would probably see more of the aftermath of those numbers afterwards. In fact COVID — the isolation, the stress, the anxiety, everything that the pandemic has brought — does drive the numbers of people suffering from addiction to go up.”
Nationwide, there has been an increase in overdoses from fentanyl and opioids in general, according to Ellis.
In 2020, she said the CDC said drug overdoses increased by 30 percent with about 100,000 overdose deaths in the United States.
“That’s the most overdose deaths ever recorded,” Ellis said. “So we know that the need for treatment like this is there.”
Anyone who takes controlled substances can overdose, even if they are not an addict in the classical sense of the word, she said.
“You don’t have to suffer from addiction to have an overdose,” Ellis said. “Anybody who takes a controlled substance is at high risk to overdose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.