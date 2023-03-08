On Wednesday, March 1, multiple shooting threats were reported across Kansas, leading to emergency responders being dispatched to various area high schools. While schools in Topeka, Lawrence, Marysville and other Kansas communities received similar reports, the situation in Junction City was particularly notable.

The Junction City Police Department received a 911 call to report a shooting threat on the morning of March 1, prompting officers to immediately make contact with USD 475. The department quickly responded alongside school officials to confirm whether there was an active threat to any of the schools within the district.

