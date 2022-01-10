The Lady Jays suffered a 71-8 home loss to Emporia, leaving them 1-4 on season.
After coming off the first win of the season against Topeka West, Junction City High School was hoping for another strong performance against Emporia. But the Lady Jays were unable to compete with the Spartans.
For the first time this season, Junction City was held to single digits Friday.
Head coach Tim Testa said he was impressed with his team after they continued to play hard in the second half, despite trailing 48-5 at halftime.
“They are incredible,” Manhattan head coach Tim Testa said. “We hung our heads a little bit. We had some girls with some not great attitudes. We will address those kinds of things and hopefully we will be better.”
Testa said he will tell the team it needs to be tougher to rebound after a loss like this.
“They were not mad at their teammates; they were down on themselves. I tried to explain to them our whole team got their butt kicked. It wasn’t just (one player), it wasn’t just the few of us. We all have to get better and tougher. I got my but kicked as a coach, too, tonight.”
The good news for the Lady Jays after suffering a 63-point loss is that their next opponent, Highland Park, which they play on Tuesday, is struggling this season.
“(Highland Park) is not playing great,” Testa said. “They are coming off a win on Tuesday like we are. It will be possibly two one-win teams trying to get their second win on Tuesday.”
