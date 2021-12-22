Jason Lankas has been named the new fire chief of Junction City Fire Department, replacing Chief Terry Johnson, who left earlier this fall to take the position of Fire Chief in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
After Johnson’s departure, Lankas became interim chief, a role he was in for two months.
“In the past two months, Chief Lankas has shown he has the ability and drive to lead the Fire Department,” City Manager Allen Dinkel said. “I am glad he has accepted moving into this role.”
Jason Lankas became a resident of Junction City in 2000, after graduating from Kansas State University. In January 2005, he began working for the Junction City Fire Department. Before becoming operations chief in 2020, he oversaw Special Operations and is currently the lead for the JCFD Kansas Task Force One and Two, and the joint Geary County/JCFD Dive Team. He is also a fire investigator with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office.
Jason said he is excited and humbled to accept the position of Fire Chief and is looking forward to serving the City of Junction City.
As part of his service, he will continue to focus on the fire and life safety of the community. He said he will also continue to build strong relationships with all of those employed within the Fire Department as well as other city employees to make sure Junction City provides the best service it can for its residents.
Currently, Lankas resides in Junction City with his wife Jennifer and two young daughters, Ally and Harper.
