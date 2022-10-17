Last day for voter registration is Tuesday Staff reports Oct 17, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The last day to register to vote for the November election is Tuesday, Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has announced.Nordyke said Tuesday is the final day eligible people can register ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The clerk’s office will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow people to register.People who have moved or changed their names also should update their registration.Election Day is Nov. 8. On the ballot the major contested races include those for Kansas governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 1, and Kansas House District 68, which covers Geary County.Those who have questions may contact the County Clerk’s Office at 785-238-3912. To check your registration, go to www.gearycounty.org and click Election Information and then click on Voter View. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Day U.s. House Politics Rebecca Nordyke Election District Geary County Kansas House Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Log 10/11Junction City man charged with 2nd-degree murderJCHS employee singing his heart out on The VoicePolice investigating death at indoor gun rangeSue Cranford (Sumiko Mitsui)Bruce Weber takes analyst job with Big Ten NetworkEldon Lorein HooverVaughn's injury status unknown following Iowa State winFort Riley’s Military Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 22Mildred Fehlman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Hiring J146922 21' Delinquent Personal 2x2 Caregiver Fort Riley Sudok Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
