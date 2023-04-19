Junction City’s new representative in the US Congress stopped by last week to see what he could do for voters who are now in his district as of January because of redistricting.
Junction CIty Manager Allen Dinkel, Chamber president Mickey Dean, County Commissioner Keith Ascher and others encouraged Rep. Jake LaTurner to do what he could to support Fort Riley, as the fort and the soldiers who come with it have more impact on the community than anything else. That includes everything from Heavy Impact funding that was used to build the new high school to anything that would encourage the Department of Defense to place more soldiers at Fort Riley.
Chamber officials specifically asked LaTurner to support a non-defense fund line item in the federal budget to build a $1.8 million soldier transition center he that would assist soldiers to stay by helping them and their families find jobs within the community or the training they would be employed in jobs locally after they leave the military.
Ninety percent of the soldiers who stay in the area do so because their spouses are employed here, Dean said.
Sen. Jerry Moran is supporting the measure in the US Senate and specifically asked for a project of this type, Dean said. She asked LaTurner to introduce it in the House for consideration there as well.
LaTurner was enthusiastic about the proposal, saying that it made sense.
LaTurner sat down with us and chatted with us a little about where he stands on the issues. As a Republican in a predominantly Republican district, he holds fairly conservative viewpoints; however he welcomes hearing from all constituents regardless of where they stand politically, as he said hearing from constituents is “extremely important” so he knows how to represent them.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the issues we talked about:
FENTANYL – LaTurner said he spoke to local law enforcement specifically about this issue and their need for body cameras and other equipment.
He said the solution there is to “secure our southern border” because that’s where this drug is coming from and treat drug cartels like the criminals they are.
“We’re working hard in Congress to identify drug cartels for what they are,” he said. “They’re not mobster or gangsters, they’re terrorists.”
FEDERAL LEGALIZATION – While the legalization of marijuana on the federal level has come up in Congress, it hasn’t gained traction. Related to this issue, LaTurner said he’s supported keeping money made of the sale of marijuana out of the federal banks with the Safe Banking Act.
“People are comfortable seeing this as a state by state issue and we in Kansas will figure out how to deal with it,” LaTurner said.
FEDERAL DEBT – Congress “absolutely has to do something” about this issue, and LaTurner said he intends to push for action on this as a member of the Appropriations Committee. However, he noted that other politicians are “too entrenched” and “too comfortable” with spending at an unsustainable rate.
The move to spend less is gain support, as indicated by the change in the rules in the House to end the practice of Ominbus spending in which 12 spending bills are crammed into one piece of legislation. LaTurner, a former state treasurer, said the process needs to open, transparent and “every cent we spend scrutinized.”
OTHER ISSUES: With Republicans in charge of the House, other things they’ve accomplished is defunding the addition of 80,000 IRS agents, passage of the Parents Bill of Right and providing oversight of the Biden Administration.
“House Republicans are stopping a lot of bad things from happening,” LaTurner said. “There has been no oversight of this administration for the last two years.”
