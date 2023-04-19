Jake LaTurner

Junction City’s new representative in the US Congress stopped by last week to see what he could do for voters who are now in his district as of January because of redistricting.

Junction CIty Manager Allen Dinkel, Chamber president Mickey Dean, County Commissioner Keith Ascher and others encouraged Rep. Jake LaTurner to do what he could to support Fort Riley, as the fort and the soldiers who come with it have more impact on the community than anything else. That includes everything from Heavy Impact funding that was used to build the new high school to anything that would encourage the Department of Defense to place more soldiers at Fort Riley.