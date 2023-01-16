Law enforcement on the lookout for missing children Staff Reports Jan 16, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local law enforcement officials are searching for three missing young Junction City children and their mother, who is alleged to have taken them.The Junction City Police Department has requested the public to be on the lookout for Jeana Foley, Rosie Peterson, Camden Peterson and Genevieve Peterson.The children were allegedly taken Dec. 21, 2022, and on Jan. 5 a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for the mother.Foley, the mother, is described as a 29-year-old woman, white, 5-foot-5, weighing about 140 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.Rosie Peterson, aged 6, is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds.Camden Peterson, aged 5, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds.Genevieve Peterson, aged 3, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds.If anyone has any information on any of these individuals, they are requested to please call 911 or the JCPD directly at 785-762-5912. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eye Jeana Foley Hair Anatomy Rosie Peterson Camden Peterson White Genevieve Peterson Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJCPD seeks information in death of Ogden teenPolice arrest Junction City man for Fort Riley soldier's 2022 murderCarson Everett SimonWayne A. JaeckeTwo men arrested for kidnapping face additional chargeDonna Evelyn (Bleily) MayNorma M. FordK-State football notebook: Wildcats land talented Florida State RB, Brooks announces returnPolice looking for information in Ogden shooting2023 — The city of man or the city of God? Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Sudok Fort Riley Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
