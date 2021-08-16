On Monday August 16th 2021, at approximately 6:43 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 mile marker 291. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency vehicles and led law enforcement on a brief pursuit prior to wrecking the vehicle in Ogden, Kansas and fleeing on foot. Law enforcement from Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department searched the area until 9:20 p.m. when they called off the search.
Law Enforcement have identified the driver as Joshua Adam Jones, thirty two years of age white male approximately five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Mr. Jones is wanted for possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, and aggravated kidnapping.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Mr. Jones. If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261, Dispatch at (785) 762-5912 or Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112
