The Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit is currently accepting applications for the Law Enforcement Summer Camp June 6-10.
Applications are located at the Junction City Middle School, Fort Riley Middle School, Junction City Police Department or you can download a copy of it at junctioncity-ks.gov.
The free camp can accept 25 children. The application deadline is May 6. Forms can be given to the School Resource Officer at the Junction City Middle School, Junction City High School, Junction City HD Karns, mailed, or emailed or hand delivered to the Junction City Police Department at 210 E. 9th Street. Applications received after May 6 will not be considered.
The Junction City Police Department’s Law Enforcement Summer Camp is an outreach program developed to help middle school students become more aware of First Responders’ functions. The purpose is to build life skills, instill confidence and develop self-esteem. The curriculum will include a wide variety of activities that will incorporate teamwork, physical fitness and general First Responders’ information. The camp will emphasize the importance of good decision-making skills and teach good citizenship.
School Resource Officers will conduct the camp, which allows them to maintain a good working relationship over the summer with their students. The students will observe presentations made by a K9 officer, SWAT Team members, Patrol Officers, School Resource Officers and other emergency services.
Students are given the opportunity to understand what it is like for someone to be under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances by using simulator devices. Students will learn how drug dogs can search and identify illegal substances, and they will observe some of the techniques and equipment used by SWAT members. Students will have an opportunity to observe a Police Chase, where Stop Sticks will be deployed, ending in a High-Risk Traffic Stop. The students will experience a day at the Milford Lake Hatchery and at our local swimming pool.
Several fun activities like swimming, bowling and visiting the hatchery are included to make the week not only educational but also enjoyable.
Camp will be from June 6-10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch, snacks and water bottles will be provided.
Junction City Police Department will cover camp expenses. Applicants must be USD 475 students going into the 7th, 8th or 9th grade in the fall of 2022. Preference will be given to new participants.
