F8DCC09E-A8F9-41A9-976B-4AD226F1B9BF.jpeg

Constituents speak to state legislators Sen. Jeff Longbine, back left, Rep. Nate Butler and Sen. Usha Reddi at break in a recent legislative coffee.

Among the more interesting bills to come before the Legislature in the first weeks of the 2023 Legislative session include bills affecting elections, taxes and education, said four legislators representing Junction City and surrounding areas at a Legislative Coffee on Feb. 25.

Sen. Jeff Longbine, representing Junction City for the last 13 years, described the first six weeks as the “slowest start” he’s seen in his time in the Kansas Senate, which has gone through about 50 bills, “some good and some not very good.” The other three representing parts of Junction City are freshmen legislators.