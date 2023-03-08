Among the more interesting bills to come before the Legislature in the first weeks of the 2023 Legislative session include bills affecting elections, taxes and education, said four legislators representing Junction City and surrounding areas at a Legislative Coffee on Feb. 25.
Sen. Jeff Longbine, representing Junction City for the last 13 years, described the first six weeks as the “slowest start” he’s seen in his time in the Kansas Senate, which has gone through about 50 bills, “some good and some not very good.” The other three representing parts of Junction City are freshmen legislators.
The Legislature is now at the half-way point in the regular session. Bills that have been passed in one chamber are now being considered by the other chamber.
The Senate voted on three election bills that Longbine and Sen. Usha Reddi said they did not support, including one that would have limited drop-off ballot boxes to one per county and required them to be monitored, another that would allowed a candidate in local elections for school board and city government to declare their party and put it on the ballot, and another that eliminates the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots. The ballot measure got amended on the Senate floor to eliminate them all together.
The ballot box measure isn’t necessary and eliminating the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots “restricts voter access,” Longbine said, and he added that declaring parties in local elections makes them partisan and makes it more difficult for members of these bodies to work together for the good of the community.
“We don’t have election fraud in Kansas,” Longbine said, adding that he’s sat through hours of testimony and seen the audits of elections from the Secretary of State. “All three passed, but not with a wide margin, so I expect the governor’s veto on all three.”
Rep. Jeff Underhill, representing northern parts of Junction City and Geary County, said he voted to eliminate the three-day grace period because “Election Day is Election Day.” He also supports the House version of the ballot box bill that allows the Secretary of State to make them“more secure” with standard operating procedures that are uniform across the state.
Tax bills that got voted on “in theory maybe OK,” but passing them could create revenue shortfalls for the state, and in some cases for local government, Longbine said.
Longbine and Reddi both voted for eliminating state income tax on social security income for those making more $75,000 a year or more. Longbine said prefers “to give seniors a break”. Anyone making less than $75,000 a year already doesn’t pay state income tax on social security income. The two representing Junction City in the Kansas House also said they support this measure.
Longbine voted against making state income tax a flat tax of 4.75 percent, which the Kansas Senate passed Feb. 23. He said he likes the idea of a flat tax because it simplifies the income tax, but the state would lose $700 million doing that, and that’s “too much.” He said he would support it if the rate was 5.15 or 5.25 percent because that “doesn’t damage the state budget.”
Reddi and Rep. Nate Butler said they are concerned how going to a flat tax raises the tax rate for those on the lower end of the tax bracket. Currently Kansas has three tax brackets – 3.1 percent for annual incomes up to $30,000; 5.25 percent for those making $30,000 to $60,000; and 5.7 percent for annual incomes over $60,000.
Longbine, Reddi and Butler said they all voted or are against eliminating local sales tax on food. For the City of Junction City that would be a loss of $1.5 million. Quite a few local improvements funded with bonds paid with sales tax dollars would not be able to make those payments if they cut out sales tax on food, Longbine and Reddi said.
Reddi said she believed the local governments should make the decision on local sales tax, not the state, and said the state making that decision is “an unfunded mandate.”
Another measure affecting sales is a proposed 2- to 4-day tax holiday on school supplies just before school starts. Redd said it’s “a sizable chunk.” There have been quite a few amendments on this proposal, and it hasn’t made it out of committee on the House side. They are also working through compliance issues that come with such a sales tax holiday, Reddi said.
Rep. Nate Butler, who represents Morris County and parts of Junction City, reported he supports a measure that gives tax relief on property taxes to disabled veterans depending on their percentage of disability authorized by the VA, because that’s being done in other states. It would be a graduated rate starting at 50 percent reduction for veterans with at least a disability rate of 30 percent. He also supports making military income earned by active duty, National Guard and Reserve service members to be tax free.
On other matters:
Part of the reason for the delay is that legalization comes with a great deal of policy questions and barriers, including those imposed by the federal government, that would have to be addressed first. Recreational use has followed medical use within five years in the 37 other states where there is some form of legalization, and many legislators are reluctant to support medical marijuana for that reason.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS: Longbine said he also voted against a measure that would have doubled tax credits allowed for donating to an education scholarship to send an underprivileged child to private schools because he doesn’t support school vouchers.
MEDICAID EXPANSION: All four legislators said expanding Medicaid is “dead” this year mostly because the majority of those elected to the Legislature don’t support it.
LEGALIZATION: Longbine, who has introduced the bill for legalization of medical marijuana, said the governor supports the measure, but the Legislature as a whole may not. He joked that when the governor asked what she could do to get it passed, he suggested that she oppose it, so he could get a hearing and maybe get it passed later. The governor “could always change her mind later,” he said.
LGBT: Underhill said he supported the Fairness in Women Sports Act, which would require those identifying as the gender they weren’t born as, to only compete in high school and college sports as the gender they were born. He recently spoke on the House floor in debating the bill and joked “Twitter doesn’t like me today.” It passed the House and is now being considered in the Senate.
JUVENILE JUSTICE: Butler said he supports Lila’s Law, a measure that makes people housing parolees accountable after hearing testimony from the girl for whom the law is named, who had “terrible things” done to her when she was sleeping over at a friend’s house and a parolee broke in.
HIGHWAY FUNDS: Reddi said she proposed a measure to start $4.2 million from the state general fund to highway projects to make up for the loss that highway tax dollars are seeing on fuel as vehicles use less fuel because they are more efficient or because they are electric vehicles.
EDUCATION: Reddi said she supported measures to expand in-state tuition to include veterans and their spouses and dependents if they’ve been in Kansas for 11 months and re-working inter-state compacts on teaching requirements for teachers coming in out-of-state that makes it easier for them to meet Kansas requirements.
CAPITAL MURAL: Butler said he supported a bill recognizing the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry, a National Guard unit from Fort Scott that was the first unit to fight in the Civil War and had the first casualties in the Civil War involving a person of color with a mural in the Capitol building. The bill passed in the House and is likely to be passed in the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.