Liberal woman wins Miss Milford Lake pageant May 10, 2023

Ashlynn Brady, from Liberal, was named the 2023 Miss Milford Lake on Saturday, May 6.

Other receiving awards at this year's pageant included:
• Runners up are Wendy Adams of Almena, Savannah Gray of Stockton, Kinlea Reimler of Salina, and Contessa Weishaupl of Minneapolis.
• The People's Choice went to Wendy Adams, from Almena.
• Top interview and talent scores were earned by Ashlynn Brady.
• Best Evening Gown went to Contessa Weishaupl, of Minneapolis.
