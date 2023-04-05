Building a new 30,000-square-foot library is still a goal of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, which would more than double the size of the space they currently occupy, said librarian Susan Moyer at a recent Noon Kiwanis meeting

Right now, the library is conducting a survey among patrons about what to do with that space, which is planned to be built on the now-empty lot that once housed Junction CIty High School, which the library is still in the process of obtaining the deed for. Plans for that space also include USD 475 building a child development center, but that won’t take up the entire area.

