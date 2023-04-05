Building a new 30,000-square-foot library is still a goal of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, which would more than double the size of the space they currently occupy, said librarian Susan Moyer at a recent Noon Kiwanis meeting
Right now, the library is conducting a survey among patrons about what to do with that space, which is planned to be built on the now-empty lot that once housed Junction CIty High School, which the library is still in the process of obtaining the deed for. Plans for that space also include USD 475 building a child development center, but that won’t take up the entire area.
“Right now I think moving out to that site has the most momentum,” Moyer said. “It has a lot of pros.”
Junction City’s first library was 8,000 square feet and originally, the library had planned to build a 20,000-square-foot facility for the second library; and when they couldn’t quite raise the money to build that with the bond in 1980, they built a facility that is about 13,500 square feet instead.
“We’re only about 10,000 square feet more than they were asking for in 1980 when they did the bond,” Moyer said. “It sounds like a big leap, but that’s kind of the way it’s gone. We’ve almost doubled our square-footage every time we do a new building.”
So far the survey, which you can find online at jclib.org as well as at the library in paper form, has generated 183 responses. The survey will be up until the end of April.
Some of the things the public has identified as priorities based on the survey include being able to separate a space for teens that is apart from the space for younger kids; and being a storm shelter.
Moyer said she thinks the library would play a bigger role as a storm shelter when they move west into a neighborhood where there are a lot of houses and residences without basements. That location will also be more accessible to the town’s poorest neighborhoods and would probably be more utilized because right now “it’s quite a haul” to get to the library from those areas where they are now.
Staff, on the other hand, see as priorities having those small private spaces where things like notarizing items for the public can be done, having a secure space for their computer servers, having a generator so the library can be used as a place where people can get warm in the winter and cool off in the summer, particularly when disaster strikes or power goes out for another reason.
The library is also working on a partnership with the Emergency Management Office to have the library double as the emergency management operation center in times of disaster.
“Our hope is that they can meet there, they can train there and when they actually have an emergency operation, they can operate from there,” Moyer said.
Other library events coming up include:
The Friends of the Library is having a “Fiesta Hour” where they will talk about accomplishments for the year and have fun doing it tonight at 5:30 p.m. The library will close early today at 4:30 p.m. in preparation for the event.
A Trivia Night 6 p.m. on April 15 at Spin City is another fundraiser for the library that promises to be fun. Last year’s event was heavily based on popular culture, but this year’s event will test more general knowledge items.
