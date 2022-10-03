The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has been awarded $75,000 in state tax credits through the Community Service Tax Credit Program sponsored by the State of Kansas Department of Commerce. The funds raised through this program are dedicated to the project to build a new public library for the Junction City/Fort Riley/Geary County area.
The Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP) provides an opportunity for private, non-profit organizations to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns for projects involving children and family services such as those provided each day by the library. The program provides a 50% tax credit to the donors who purchase them in the form of a direct deduction from the donor’s state tax obligation.
Our Geary County project was one of twenty-nine awarded this year. Per Governor Laura Kelly, “It’s no surprise that the best solutions to the issues facing Kansas communities often come from local nonprofits rooted in those very communities.”
While some of the tax credits were spoken for in the form of pledges made during the application process, there are still credits available for donors to purchase. To do that or to get additional information about the program, contact Susan Moyer, Director, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or send email to susanm@jclib.org.
