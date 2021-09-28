The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is proud to announce the return of one of our favorite events – Touch a Truck!
Touch a Truck will take place on Saturday, October 9, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at 437 East Chestnut Street in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, Hibbett Sports, Cricket Wireless and Sally’s Beauty Supply.
Touch a Truck is a fun event where families can come and see, touch, and learn all about our community’s different vehicles.
Vehicles that will be present this year include a fire truck, police cars, dump trucks, tractors and farm equipment, buses and more. Some businesses and organizations may allow participants to climb in their vehicles to take a closer look at the inside of their vehicles at their discretion.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be following local COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Participants are encouraged to wear masks if inside of vehicles. We hope to see many families join us for this fun event. For more information on this program, please contact the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 785-238-4311 or email at jclibrary@jclib.org.
