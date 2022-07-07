Live Well Geary County presents food system plan to city commission

Live Well Geary County presented its Geary County Food System Plan to the Junction City Commission Tuesday evening and will request the city adopt the plan at the next commission meeting.
Last year, the organization received the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas to conduct a food system plan. In the fall, Live Well Geary County presented data from its assessment of the county and its food system. Based on that assessment, New Venture Advisors consultants assisted the organization with developing a plan.
Susan Jagerson, grant coordinator for Live Well Geary County, and Eileen Horn, an advisor for New Venture, reminded the commissioners of the assessment findings and presented an overview of the 10-year plan.
A few key findings of the assessment are that most farm operations in the county produce commodities for global markets, the average age of farmers is around 60 and the average net farm income in the county is on par with the state’s average.
In 2019, the food insecurity rate was 14% and that has increased because of the pandemic. About 5.3% of households are enrolled in SNAP, but only 34.5% of households eligible for SNAP are enrolled in the program. 34.1% of people in Geary County have low access to a food store.
“Available and accessible healthy foods remains a challenge in Junction City, where the majority of the population in Geary County resides,” the assessment states. “Unfortunately, food access disproportionately affects people of color and seniors.
There is only one farmer’s market and one meat processor in Geary County and relatively few infrastructure components for local food, according to the assessment, hampering the county’s current capacity to build a resilient local food system.
Jagerson said communities recognize the role that local government can have in building local food systems. She said the group plans to return to the commission on Tuesday to ask the city to adopt the plan.
The plan, she said, is prioritized based on the feedback the organization received from community members through events, meetings, surveys, interviews and round table discussions in the county. The plan is broken down into four goals.
The first goal, Jagerson said, is to reduce food insecurity and ensure all residents have equal access to healthy, local food. Objectives to accomplish this goal include reducing the cost of healthy, locally produced food, strengthening the food assistance network in the county and supporting residents’ ability to grow, hunt and fish for their own food.
The second goal is to ensure farmers, food entrepreneurs and food chain workers thrive in the local economy. Objectives to accomplish this goal include supporting local food and farm businesses to increase the supply of healthy, locally produced foods, building demand for locally produced agricultural products and facilitating markets for local producers and food businesses and supporting small businesses and expanding workforce development to foster food system entrepreneurship and a robust employment pipeline.
The third goal is to ensure all residents have equal opportunities for food and agricultural education. Objectives under this goal are to support opportunities for education about cooking and healthy eating, support opportunities for improving access to healthy food for all, support opportunities for food production education and support opportunities for food waste education.
The fourth goal is to build and design communities to ensure that making the healthy choice is the easy choice. Objectives for this goal are to invest in food system infrastructure that increases the availability of healthy, locally produced food, reduce transportation barriers that limit access to healthy food, increase access to healthy food retail and support access to healthy food in public buildings and workplaces.
Horn said the group’s next steps are to collaborate with elected officials to create project timelines for the plan’s action steps, identify potential funding sources to support implementation of the action steps, invite community partners to collaborate on implementing the plan, monitor and evaluate progress toward plan objectives over time and then to communicate with project partners and community members about the progress made as the plan moves forward.
