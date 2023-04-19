TreyMeka Dyke, the owner of Aunt Meka’s mobile catering, was was selected by the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills for their Circle of Community Grant to help her to purchase equipment needed in her business.
She caters custom cakes, flavor-filled cupcakes, meals and more!
“BEFH has been a blessing for me to get out of my shell and grow as a person and small business owner,” Dyke said.
She started her business in 2020 after having to take a leave of absence from work due to losing my sitter during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has since set up a GoFundMe page because she wants to move into a permanent storefront in Junction City.
“I started with whipped cheesecakes, which quickly grew to over 40 flavors, and then moved into food as well,” Dyke said on her GoFundMe Page. “I was able to start paying bills just off of this income within a few months thanks to some incredible people.”
In 2021, she worked in shared kitchen with five, other chefs, but, it was was only a six month lease.
“From there I moved into cheesecake cakes and a catering business for the surrounding areas, she said.. Since then I have been looking for the perfect space, and I finally found one to revamp the Aunt Meka’s brand!”
She loves giving back to her community and teaches her kids to do the same as Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Follow her on Facebook, Instagram and GoFundme to learn more.
