Kansas Rep. Jeff Underhill, R-Junction City, is part of a bipartisan effort to remove the statute of limitations on cases involving the sexual abuse of children. He joined Overland Park Sen. Cindy Holscher in front of the Johnson County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, to announce upcoming legislation with that end goal.
State legislators and survivors of childhood sexual misconduct gathered in front of the Johnson County Courthouse Friday afternoon demanding change.
Specifically, the group is calling for the removal of the statute of limitations in Kansas on criminal and civil cases involving sexual abuse against children. Additionally, some are seeking more information from a years-long investigation into sexual abuse perpetrated by and hidden by Catholic Priests in Kansas.
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
State Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, and state Rep. Jeff Underhill, R-Junction City, said they’re planning to introduce bills in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature that would effectively rollback the statute of limitations on sex crimes, particularly those involving abuse against minors, to allow civil and criminal proceedings against the accused. The new rules, if passed, would remove the statute of limitations on any sex crime involving a child that has occurred since 1984. Underhill said anything further back than that would require an amendment to the Kansas Constitution.
“It is pretty much unthinkable to expect a child to come forward within a five or 10-year timeframe,” Holscher said.
During the announcement, they were joined by some survivors of sex crimes, including Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, and a handful of advocates.
“There is no single legislative remedy that is more effective in safeguarding children than reforming or repealing the statute of limitations,” said David Clohessy, of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. “No single step can be taken by lawmakers that will more effectively warn parents, the police and prosecutors about dangerous predators.”
The legislation expected to be submitted sometime next week is similar to a bill submitted in 2019 that also sought to remove the statute of limitations on civil cases. Holscher, who was in the Kansas House of Representatives at the time, said the original bill more or less died before coming to the floor for a vote, in part because of the pandemic. She expects this renewed push — that includes both criminal and civil cases — to be more fruitful for a number of reasons, but most notably bipartisan support for a change.
THE IMPACT OF THE CLOCK
Currently, criminal statute of limitations vary from crime to crime, but Kansas requires victims of childhood sex abuse to file lawsuits by their 21st birthday. That constraint, experts and advocates say, is too strict to allow victims to seek appropriate recourse on their own terms.
“Why is when it happened more important than what happened,” one survivor Aubrey Booser said Friday. She says she was molested at age four, but by the time she came forward at 15, the statute of limitations had run out. “If we the victim have to live with this for the rest of our lives then we should lawfully be allowed to seek justice for the rest of our lives.”
Julie Donelon, CEO and president of the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, said a change in the law is key to support victims in their healing.
“They’ve held the secret into adulthood and unfortunately the obstacles for them to receive justice at this point are not available to them,” Donelon said. “What it’s doing is providing them an opportunity, an opportunity for justice that was never received when they were children. We can’t put a timeline on that and we can’t stick with arbitrary timelines when it comes to healing from sexual assault and abuse.”
MORE INFORMATION
In addition to the legislative changes, advocates are also seeking more details and information not disclosed in a recent report issued by former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office that summarizes the findings of a long-term investigation into sexual abuse at the hands of and covered up by Catholic priests in Kansas.
The 21-page document is believed to just be part of the actual report and left out what Clohessy sees as key information, like names of those credibly accused or who admitted to involvement. In a letter dated Jan. 20, he called on new Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the rest of the Kansas Bureau of Investigations report. He also filed a Kansas Open Records Act request for the information.
Other states that have conducted similar investigations released more information than Kansas has, including more complete findings. Some states, though not all, have also released names of the accused.
