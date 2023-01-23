UNDERHILL
Buy Now

Kansas Rep. Jeff Underhill, R-Junction City, is part of a bipartisan effort to remove the statute of limitations on cases involving the sexual abuse of children. He joined Overland Park Sen. Cindy Holscher in front of the Johnson County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 20, to announce upcoming legislation with that end goal.

 Photo by Kaylie McLaughlin, Olathe Reporter

State legislators and survivors of childhood sexual misconduct gathered in front of the Johnson County Courthouse Friday afternoon demanding change.

Specifically, the group is calling for the removal of the statute of limitations in Kansas on criminal and civil cases involving sexual abuse against children. Additionally, some are seeking more information from a years-long investigation into sexual abuse perpetrated by and hidden by Catholic Priests in Kansas.