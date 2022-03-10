Local state legislators provided citizens updates on their work in Topeka Saturday in the Municipal Building auditorium for the second Legislative Coffee of the year.
Craig Bender, director of the Military Affairs Council for the Chamber of Commerce, began the morning with quick introductions. This particular morning held few new business items but allowed for progress reports on business discussed back in February.
A few of the more pronounced topics included current Kansas revenue, Bill 341, Military relations and taxes. Discussion flowed smoothly as all three seemed in agreement on all issues. The interplay in speaking relied upon their understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses as well as the system of government. Certain questions drew a direct look from Representative Dave Baker to Senator Jeff Longbine as if handing over an imaginary microphone.
“Our revenue continues to be very very strong, which is an indicator that our economy is very strong in Kansas,” Longbine said. “There’s been a lot of concern over the past couple years with the pandemic and the economic effects. In February we exceeded revenue estimates by $48 million. We are about $250 million over anticipated revenue, which is extremely strong.”
Senate Bill No. 341 has been put under the magnifying glass and received a few red marks this past month. The bill was originally introduced by Longbine who mentioned Gen. (Ret.) Perry Wiggins, executive director of the Governor’s Military Council, supporting the bill, which moves federal impact aid out from under the umbrella of local foundation aid. The Committee on Education sponsors the bill, which addressed virtual students and the Fort Leavenworth school district in respect to their qualification for capital improvement state aid determination.
“70% of that impact aid would be equalized across all districts in Kansas to meet our constitutional requirement of having equity and adequacy in our education system,” Longbine explained. “70% of federal impact aid has been equalized across the state of Kansas over the past 20 years.”
Federal land is not taxed in cases of military installations. Schools on this land do not benefit from the taxes that other schools do. There is a $4,000 normalization across the state of Kansas, then a further allowance is added from the local foundation aid. That bucket is full of funds received by means outside of the state. This bill proposes to remove the federal impact aid specifically designated by the federal government to support these schools from the mix of local foundation aid.
Representative Lonnie Clark, chair of the House Committee on Veterans and Military, also a Junction City native, reminded the audience that this is a military town. His point spoke to the previous matter when acknowledging school quality as a focal point of living conditions.
“I’ve got two bills that we’ve worked real hard on in the House and they’ve gone to the Senate,” Clark said, “One is a new old soldier's home in the state of Kansas and I’m looking desperately hard for that to come here. … We also put a bill through to allow for veterans over 61 to use the turnpike at a lower or at no cost.”
Clark is also a sponsor on a bill concerning sales tax on food. This was a matter which Baker said he felt personally connected to.
The bill would remove sales tax on all sales and use of food and food ingredients. HB 2487 was introduced in January and is proposed to aid in cutting grocery costs for families. The pinch comes when border states pass similar legislation, and Kansan families who live a short drive from the stores and farmers markets in those states are likely to go where the deals are.
Governor Laura Kelly recommends the action, however Longbine had a sobering view of the matter from the six bills in the Senate tax committee.
“Defining food has become a bit more difficult than anticipated,” Longbine stated.
When taking into consideration the wide variety of processed and unprocessed foods which make up the American diet, the list of potential items escaping taxation lengthens.
“We have a number of groups who want us to not include things like candy bars and sweets. People only want to include healthy food,” he said. “Then comes the question of if it’s grocery store food, then if it is prepared or not.”
In the end, he stated that it should be left up to locals in order to avoid budget gaps.
Baker said Kansas should conform to what other states define for sales tax to continue the interstate agreements in place with other states.
The final Legislative Coffee will be on April 2. It is an opportunity to speak face-to-face with the local legislators who vote and work on the policies that affect the local area.
