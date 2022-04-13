The Junction City Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sent a letter Monday to Geary County Schools USD 475 board and staff concerning unfair treatment of the recently reassigned Junction City High School principal Merrier Jackson-Tartt and other issues in the school district. The NAACP requested to meet with the school district to discuss the matters further.
The letter, signed by JackieLee McDonald, president of the branch, stated that the branch publicly expresses discontent “regarding the unfair and inequitable treatment of Mrs. Merrier Jackson-Tartt, the African American principal at Junction City High School, who was abruptly removed from her position the week of March 21.”
At the Board of Education the same evening, Dr. Crystal Davis, secretary of the local NAACP and a parent of a student in the school district, referred to the letter during public comment and said the organization wishes to meet with the school district board and staff as soon as can be arranged.
“We intend to seek answers from the board as to this situation and how it can be resolved in the interest of Mrs. Jackson-Tartt, the students and Junction City High School,” she said.
Davis said Superintendent Reginald Eggleston expressed agreement to meet with the group and the meeting should be scheduled soon.
In an interview with Davis Wednesday, she said the reasons the NAACP is getting involved in the happenings of the school district now is multi-fold. She said with many concerns coming from incidences with the school district recently, the displacement of the principal just adds to those concerns and finally pushed the organization to become more involved.
She said the organization wishes to become involved not just in this situation but in helping the school district to reach the goals it set forth in its strategic plan, including staff retention and hiring and student achievement, in relation to diversity and equity.
The letter NAACP sent to the school district refers to the negative attention the school district has brought to itself over the past couple years and states that when issues are brought forward, the district responds with surface level solutions.
The organization wrote that a theme of preserving the culture and status quo can be seen through the makeup of the school board, the lack of diverse certified staff and administrators compared to the highly diverse student population, the disparate academic achievement gap of students of color, the lack of engagement and representation from parents of color and other issues.
The letter continues with concerns that relate to three strategic goals in the district: Retention and Hiring, Academic Achievement, Social and Emotional and Parent and Community Engagement.
“Comments and the almost non-existent recruiting efforts for staff of color indicate that the asset of the diversity in the district is not a value the community shares, which is disingenuous. Staff of color sense this and function in non-inclusive, not welcoming and hostile environments,” the letter says.
The letter states that the student code of conduct is “ripe with disparities amongst students of color” and that that school district needs to intentionally celebrate the diversity that the school district has.
“The information provided in this letter is just the beginning of a vital conversation. The theme of diversity, equity and inclusion threads through every concern brought forward. If the district and community value diversity, intentional work must be at the forefront of all decisions,” the letter reads. “We formally request a meeting with staff and members of the board and look forward to the continued conversations to address the concerns brought forward and ensure the equitable education of students, engagement of families and recruitment and retention of staff of color.”
