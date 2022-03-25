More than 40 area residents quilted handmade quilts to gift to families in western Kansas whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed in the December wildfires.
Donna Martinson, of Junction City, and members of the Alida-Upland Cooperative Parish Church decided they wanted to do something to make sure the 31 families who lost their homes and land to the wildfires knew that people were thinking about them and cared about their families.
Martinson, who is the coordinator for the Central Flint Hills Area Quilts of Valor organization, came up with the idea of reaching out to her network of quilters to see whether they would like to make quilts to send to the families.
Word got around quickly, and more than 40 people decided to contribute and work on the gift quilts.
“This is just such an incredible loss for the people of western Kansas. It’s not just their house, but their barns, their trailers, their horses, their cattle, their pets … it’s the loss of their livelihoods,” she said. “That’s why we particularly wanted to do something to let the people in western Kansas know that their fellow Kansans recognize their loss and were concerned about them and wanted to help in any way they could.”
The quilters donated and created one bedside quilt for each family, plus twin quilts for the families with children and additional lap and throw quilts. A few pillowcases were also donated. Three of the families the quilts will go to have children under 18.
On Wednesday, volunteers sorted and loaded the quilts into a vehicle, and on Thursday and Friday, they were handed off to contacts at churches, an extension office and an emergency management office to distributed to the families who live in six counties: Osborne, Russell, Ellis, Trego, Wichita and Lane.
Each of the quilts have labels on each of them telling the recipient who quilted their quilt and the purpose that the quilts hold to let them know others care about them in their difficult time.
“This would never have happened without the generosity of quilters in this area,” Martinson said. “They are a caring group and a giving group.”
Sunflower Quilters Guild President Trudy Barker, who lives in Chapman, said she was raised in western Kansas and knows how the families who live there care deeply about the land and the lifestyle they live. She said she thought making quilts for the families who experienced loss was a great idea, and her group of quilters loved the idea, as well.
“Quilters are always very generous people, and we have a great compassion for all those people who are suffering,” Barker said. “We always think that a quilt is the best comfort you can give a person, so that’s why we took this on. It’s just a way of showing we care.”
Barker said some members of the guild had quilts hanging around that they made but didn’t have a use for, so they donated the quilts. Others who volunteered to help made new quilts for the project.
Barker and Martinson said they hope the quilts send the families who receive them a message of love and encouragement.
