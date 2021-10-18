Three local students achieved the Dean’s List for the 2021 summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
The students are Jessica Franks, Christopher Paulino and Charles Ritch, all of whom are from Fort Riley. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission-to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines such as biotechnology, cybersecurity and information technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.