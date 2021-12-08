Magnitude 4.3 earthquake sent tremors through Kansas Wednesday morning By Holly Hendershot editor@jcdailyunion.com Holly Hendershot Author email Dec 8, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit south of Gypsum Wednesday morning at around 7:45 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey Report.People from towns around the area, including Junction City, could feel tremors from the quake.The USGS community internet intensity map shows the locations of people who reported that they felt the tremors. According to the map, people reported feeling tremors up into Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tremor Map Earthquake Seismology U.s. Geological Survey Intensity Magnitude Internet Holly Hendershot Author email Follow Holly Hendershot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUSD 475 school buildings under reprogramming considerationJCHS alumnus bakes on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie ChallengeMilford State Park features thousands of lights for the holidayC. L. Hoover Opera House buys building to expandSchool board approves four permanent substitute positions for spring and higher pay for emergency substitutesDorothy LuttmanLarry Thomas Gliniecki Sr.Police LogFormer employee files lawsuit against Junction City High School for wrongful terminationCentral National Bank welcomes retail field manager ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget Student Services Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.