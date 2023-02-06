A Manhattan man in jail awaiting a murder trial faces additional charges after Riley County police said he passed broken glass to a fellow inmate last month.
Police arrested Kamahl Matthew Bobian, 28, on a Riley County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said the incident took place Dec. 18 when Bobian smashed an inmate kiosk and took a shard of glass and passed it to another inmate. Wintermote said an officer quickly confiscated the glass.
Bobian is scheduled for a two-week trial from June 5 to June 16 for the murder of his wife, Shanell Bobian. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and two counts of violating a protective order.
Bobian faces possible life imprisonment for first-degree murder, with the possibility of parole after 50 years. The burglary charge comes with a sentence of three to 14 years, and the violation of protective order charges each come with up to a year in jail. He also faces possible fines.
The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at 417 S. 12th St. in Manhattan.
Two police officers responded to the address for a welfare check and issued an “attempt-to-locate” bulletin to other law enforcement agencies. Topeka police found Bobian on I-70 in Topeka, walking away from a vehicle that was involved in an accident.
Meanwhile in Pottawatomie County, residents reported to police some suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Moody Road. When officers responded to the scene, they found Shanell Bobian’s body.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers noticed a blood trail leading from the front of the house that appeared to have been caused by a pulling or dragging motion.
Bobian’s bond on the murder charge was $1 million, and Friday’s arrest added $5,000 to that total.
