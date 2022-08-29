MARSHALL
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks with a doctor at Geary Community Hospital last week. Marshall said he understands the challenges rural hospitals face.

 Courtesy photo

Sen. Roger Marshall on a tour of Geary County Hospital last week said Washington bureaucrats should stay out of healthcare in places like Junction City.

Marshall, a medical doctor who practiced for many years in Great Bend, met with local leaders to discuss the struggling Geary Community Hospital, which Stormont Vail will take over from the county in January. The facility has been struggling financially, and local leaders are working on a bond issue to keep it running until it changes hands.

