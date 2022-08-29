Sen. Roger Marshall on a tour of Geary County Hospital last week said Washington bureaucrats should stay out of healthcare in places like Junction City.
Marshall, a medical doctor who practiced for many years in Great Bend, met with local leaders to discuss the struggling Geary Community Hospital, which Stormont Vail will take over from the county in January. The facility has been struggling financially, and local leaders are working on a bond issue to keep it running until it changes hands.
Marshall spoke with officials about the hospital’s role in providing health care services to rural Kansans.
“I appreciate Geary Community Hospital, Stormont Vail Health, and community leaders for inviting me on this tour to discuss their planned partnership,” Marshall said Friday. “As a physician who practiced medicine for over 25 years and someone who managed a rural hospital, I appreciate the important role that hospitals like GCH have in providing local care.”
Marshall said he’s familiar with the challenges such facilities face.
“What won’t improve rural health care is socialized medicine where patients will need to go through bureaucrats in Washington to get the care they need,” he said. “Rural Kansans don’t have time for the delays this system causes and I’m standing up to bad policies that would hurt rural Americans’ access to health care at hospitals like GCH.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.