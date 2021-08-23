Former Junction City High School athletic trainer Brandon Martino was sentenced months Aug. 16 after being found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He will spend 60 days in the Geary County Detention Center starting immediately and remain on probation for 36 months after the court suspended his 32 month sentence to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Martino will remain registered as a sex offender for the next 25 years and will be subject to a life-time post-release period.
Martino is forbidden to have any contact with the minor child involved in this case and will not be allowed to have any unsupervised contact with any girl under the age of 18 for the entirety of his probation period.
Judge Michael Powers, District Judge for the Eighth Judicial District, oversaw Martino's sentencing.
Sexual exploitation of a child is a severity level five person felony.
