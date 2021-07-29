Topeka – The Kansas Insurance Department, today, announced that destructive weather in the month of May caused more than $76.4 million in damage. These estimates are based on a reported 12,745 insurance claims in 101 Kansas counties.
“The weather this spring impacted thousands of Kansas businesses, farms and residents,” Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “Fortunately, many well-prepared Kansans were able to alleviate the financial burden of damaging weather by filing a claim on their insurance policy.”
The estimates for May 2021 property loss payments are up over $15.8 million from the May 2020 estimates. The May 2020 estimates were based on 15,553 insurance claims. So far in 2021, storm losses have cause more than $99 million in reported damage.
Estimated storm loss data consists of windstorm, tornado, and hail damage or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas reported for each calendar year and monthly during the calendar year.
The Department collects this data for the general public and other interested parties. For historical storm loss data and guides on how to prepare for storms and finding the right insurance coverage, please visit our website at insurance.kansas.gov.
