JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was Mayor Landes

Pictured left to right: Junction City Mayor, Dr. Pat Landes; Nita Miller, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club

At the February 8 “Celebration of Optimism” meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club, Mayor, Dr. Pat Landes was the guest speaker. The Mayor shared that he has lived in our community and worked at our local hospital in the Radiology Department since 1997 and has been a Junction City Commissioner since 2011.

His wife, Kelley, and he were Chemistry majors at Wichita State University when they met. “I like science and helping people”, he said. So, working in radiology is a good fit for him. Being a Commissioner and now Mayor also provides him an opportunity to work with people to improve our city.

