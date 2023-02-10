At the February 8 “Celebration of Optimism” meeting of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club, Mayor, Dr. Pat Landes was the guest speaker. The Mayor shared that he has lived in our community and worked at our local hospital in the Radiology Department since 1997 and has been a Junction City Commissioner since 2011.
His wife, Kelley, and he were Chemistry majors at Wichita State University when they met. “I like science and helping people”, he said. So, working in radiology is a good fit for him. Being a Commissioner and now Mayor also provides him an opportunity to work with people to improve our city.
“When I became a commissioner, our city was in financial trouble and there were negatives about the Commission. I wanted to turn things around as a quiet leader and work behind the scenes. Our city was 130 million dollars in debt when I joined the Commission and we now have that debt down to 45 million dollars. We looked at what our needs were and what things we wanted. Then we made a plan that included not raising taxes, but improving roads, streets, and infrastructure while at the same time paying down the debt. We did these things and continue to work on them and maintain a positive attitude. There is more work to do, however.”
Economic development and work with soldiers in transition from the military to civilian life, bridge repair and extending the infrastructure in the area of Taylor Road, continuing to work on infrastructure and streets in town and paying down debt are some of the current Junction City Commission’s goals.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn at 1039 S. Washington. Gathering time is 6:30 AM and the meetings begin at 6:50 AM. Those who attend for the first time get a free breakfast buffet. Mike Taylor, Director of Religious Education at Fort Riley was also a guest at the meeting.
On Monday, February 13, the Club will have a fundraiser at JC’s BBQ & Grill to support the 17 Geary County youth organizations to which the Optimists contribute. The fundraiser will begin at 11:00 AM and last until the restaurant closes. Ten percent of purchases for dine-in or carry out will go to the Optimist Club.
