Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill has paid a fine of $1,000 after the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission found that he failed to file a receipts and expenditures report in January for the 2021 election. Now that the issue is settled, Underhill is preparing to serve at both the local and state levels.
Underhill said the reason he failed to file a receipts and expenditures report is due to an oversight on his part and the part of his campaign treasurer, Monte Dibben. He said when he ran for reelection, he did not receive any funds for his campaign and did not even open a new checking account for funds, so he was unaware he still had to file a report, which would only have zeros on it.
On May 25, the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission held a public hearing on complaints that he did not file the report. When he became aware of the hearing, Underhill said he called the ethics commission to clear the mistake up. He did not attend the public hearing.
“Also, they were sending stuff to my old address, and I wasn’t receiving it, so we got that clarified, as well,” he said. “All in all, it was a smooth (process). The ethics people were great to work with.”
Underhill filed a requisite report and paid the fine this month. Dibben was also fined $1,000 and must pay it this month or the fine will be $5,000, Mark Skoglund, executive director of the ethics commission said.
Underhill is running unopposed in the election for the 65th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. He said he will continue to serve on the Junction City Commission, as well.
He said the incident did not affect his position on the city commission, but it did delay his filing as a candidate for the 65th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. He said the listing became official once he paid the fine this month, and he will be careful in the future to ensure oversights like this one do not occur again.
Now that the issue is resolved, Underhill said he is focusing on preparing to balance serving in local and state offices at the same time.
He said he has received advice from other state representatives, including Lonnie Clark, R-Junction City, who is retiring from the Kansas House of Representatives, to help him “hit the ground running.” He said Clark told him to spend evenings at home to help balance his time.
“I actually received a lot of people reaching out to me and a lot of local support, and a lot of people that I respect kind of urged me to do this to take the next step in leadership. I visited with Rep. Clark, and Lonnie and I had a pretty good conversation. He said that he’d support me and thinks I’d do a good job, so I figured it was time,” he said. “It’ll be a lot of road time, but I think I’ll be able to be present for both (offices).”
Two issues he hopes to influence in the state are the foster care system and ensuring better fiscal responsibility.
“I look forward to continuing to serve our community and to be able represent the 65th District,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.