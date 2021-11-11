McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University in Manhattan is adding four more shows to its spring lineup.
The new shows include the Russian National Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” Rodgers and Hammerstein's “South Pacific,” “The Electric Light Orchestra Experience” and Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock and Roll.”
“We are announcing these new events in our spring McCain Performance Series, bringing K-State and the Flint Hills region the best in music, theatre and dance,” said Todd Holmberg, McCain Auditorium executive director. “We will announce another incredible show in the coming weeks you will not want to miss.”
Tickets for the four newly announced shows are on sale to the general public starting at noon Nov. 11. Tickets can be purchased in person at the McCain box office or by phone, 785-532-6428, from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets also can be purchased online at mccain.k-state.edu and will be available 24 hours a day.
“Our spring lineup has something for everyone to enjoy,” Holmberg said.
The following shows are part of the spring 2021 McCain Performance Series; all shows start at 7:30 p.m., except where noted, and will take place in McCain Auditorium.
Russian National Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” will be at 7 p.m., Jan. 25. Rodgers and Hammerstein's “South Pacific” will be on Feb. 18. “The Electric Light Orchestra Experience,” featuring Evil Woman, the American ELO with be March 11. “One Night of Queen,” will be performed by Gary Mullen and the Works March 13.
A new show will be announced soon for Thursday, April 7, 2022. Admission will be free with ticket reservation.
Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock and Roll,” will be April 9. “Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour” will be on May 18. This show was previously announced, and tickets are currently on sale.
All donors and sponsors to McCain Auditorium will have early access to purchase tickets to the four new shows before they go on sale to the general public. Donors will be required to type in a special code or mention it when purchasing over the phone or in person. This early access period will begin online at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 and from noon to 4 p.m. that day for in-person or phone sales. Donors and sponsors will be emailed the needed code for early access.
To become a donor and receive early access to purchase tickets to the newly announced shows, call 785-532-6425.
McCain Auditorium will follow K-State’s policies for COVID-19 health and safety procedures on the date of the performance. Currently, the university has implemented a temporary face mask requirement. Everyone must wear a face mask over their mouth and nose while inside McCain Auditorium.
If a patron is seen not complying with this policy, they will be asked to wear a mask, ensuring it covers the mouth and nose. If an individual does not comply with the request to properly wear a mask, the individual will be escorted from the premises and tickets will not be refunded. For more information on K-State’s COVID-19 policies, visit k-state.edu/covid-19.
Because of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 during the 2021-2022 season, if a patron wishes to not attend a show for any reason, the patron can ask for a refund or a credit to their account up to 30 minutes before showtime. As stated above, however, individuals in physical attendance at McCain Auditorium not complying with the mask requirement will not be issued refunds.
For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.
