Mean Girls

The JCHS production of the high school version of ‘Mean Girls’ last weekend came together perfectly, with all those involved hitting their roles expertly in the best performance we’ve ever seen at the high school level.

JCHS, of course, is known for having one of the best theater programs in the state under the direction of Jodie Riche, having performed a PG-13 version of a play in the fall titled ‘She Kills Monsters’ and ‘Anastasia’ last spring. But the program pulled out all the stops for ‘Mean Girls,’ another play with teens dealing with mature issues that was one part musical and another part comedy.