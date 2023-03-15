Windy with rain and some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Morning high of 58F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The JCHS production of the high school version of ‘Mean Girls’ last weekend came together perfectly, with all those involved hitting their roles expertly in the best performance we’ve ever seen at the high school level.
JCHS, of course, is known for having one of the best theater programs in the state under the direction of Jodie Riche, having performed a PG-13 version of a play in the fall titled ‘She Kills Monsters’ and ‘Anastasia’ last spring. But the program pulled out all the stops for ‘Mean Girls,’ another play with teens dealing with mature issues that was one part musical and another part comedy.
What made JCHS performances particularly impressive was how they accomplished it with an extremely quick tempo – something not even experienced professionals can pull off. Most high school plays are driven by a few talented leads who drive the performance forward, but it wasn’t just the leads who did well in this performance.
Everyone hit the mark in ‘Mean Girls’ and it took every kid involved in the performance to put forth their best to make ‘Mean Girls’ come together the way it did – from the kids playing music in the orchestra pit hitting all the right notes to background characters timing choreography just right and the back stage crew not missing a beat when it came it scene changes and keeping up with lights and sound.
However, we don’t want to understate the performance of the leads, who played their parts so well we would have believed they weren’t acting. One of them even sang while he helped the stage crew and background characters with scene changes in a way that seems like it was a natural part of the show.
Instructors said students in the performance took about 150 hours to prepare for the performance. Their dedication, practice and diligence really showed. We can’t wait to see what they do next.
