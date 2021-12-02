Sam Markley, instructor at HD Karns Innovations Academy, and some of his middle school Guitar Class students performed for the Junction City Garden Club at Bella's Italian Restaurant Thursday. This was their first performance of the semester. Vannessa Osbourn, garden club member, invited the group to entertain the club for their December meeting. They finished the program with a student/audience Sing-a-long to Feliz Navidad.
Middle School students play guitar for JC Garden Club
Tags
Holly Hendershot
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Rosebud’s Bar holds open potluck for Thanksgiving
- FOUND 31 opens in Junction City
- Geary County Extension Council elects new executive board
- Staff note discipline problems at Junction City High School
- Former employee files lawsuit against Junction City High School for wrongful termination
- Kansas soybean harvest almost finished
- Junction City football coach excited for next season
- Spectators line streets for Christmas Parade
- Stantec presents final redevelopment assessment
- Central National Bank welcomes retail field manager
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.