Middle School students play guitar for JC Garden Club
Courtesy of Sheila Markley

Sam Markley, instructor at HD Karns Innovations Academy, and some of his middle school Guitar Class students performed for the Junction City Garden Club at Bella's Italian Restaurant Thursday. This was their first performance of the semester. Vannessa Osbourn, garden club member, invited the group to entertain the club for their December meeting. They finished the program with a student/audience Sing-a-long to Feliz Navidad.

