The Milford Parks and Recreation department was officially dissolved at a Milford city commission meeting on July 8.
The reasoning, brought forward by Milford city attorney Richard James, was that the organization had branched out too far and was no longer serving a majority of kids from the Milford-area.
“It doesn’t make sense that Milford tax dollars should go to fund sports where the majority of the kids participating in them aren’t from the Milford area,” Milford mayor Brad Roether said.
Roether stated that out of a list of names of participants that was given to him, only five had Milford-area addresses. The others came from places like Fort Riley or Junction City.
In addition to that, James brought up the possibility of the city being liable for any potential injuries or accidents that occurred during city-sponsored Parks and Rec activities.
Going forward, Milford will rely on a club sports model for their summer sports like baseball and softball, similar to how Junction City runs their youth sports.
“We’re not doing away with any sports or tearing the ball diamond down or anything like that,” Roether said. “I think this has gotten a little overblown.”
As of press time, there aren’t any specifics on who will take the lead on getting those club teams started in Milford.
Coach Craig Bender objects to the dissolution of the Parks and Recreation Department. He and Flint Hills Soccer League President Rita Powell, who was asked to speak about the matter before the commission at its July meeting, said it was sprung on them by the city commission with no warning. He was unable to attend the meeting because he was coaching a baseball game at the time.
Bender said he felt the matter should have been brought before the Milford Parks and Recreation Board prior to the meeting so the matter could be discussed before the dissolution took place.
“I get it — they’re concerned because their attorney said ‘hey, this could be an issue,’” he said. “But it’s been three months since the league was over. I’m pretty sure you could have given us a heads up and said ‘hey, let’s talk about this and see if we can fix it’ rather than just disbanding it without any real discussion.”
Powell said she was asked questions with no opportunity to prepare.
“If I would have known the things that would be asked, I would have had the appropriate people (to answer the questions),” she said. “I think they should have informed us that this was going to be discussed.”
Bender contested the assertion that there were only five Milford children involved in the program, but did not know exact numbers. Powell backed Bender’s claim up, saying there were multiple Milford children taking part in the teams.
“I feel that they’re not supporting the youth,” Powell said of the city. “We’re all about giving kids an opportunity to do things and there’s really not much to do in the town of Milford, so sports is something.”
According to Bender, the Flint Hills Soccer League was formed due to COVID-19 canceling games.
“Our teams wouldn’t have had anywhere to play,” he said. “The league was underneath Milford Parks and Rec. We briefed the city commission on that. We gave them all the receipts, the bills — they paid for us. I’m only frustrated in the fact that they came to the meeting (July 8), hadn’t told anybody it was going to be discussed, asked Rita a bunch of questions she wasn’t ready to answer and then voted, made a decision — it was over. And so there was no discussion.”
