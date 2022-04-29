Approximately 200 butterflies will be in a natural habitat at the Butterfly House at Milford Nature Center on Mother’s Day and throughout the summer. The center also recently acquired two prairie dog pups which will serve as animal ambassadors.
The Mother’s Day Butterfly House Grand Opening and Plant Sale will be from 1-5 p.m. on May 8 at the Milford Nature Center. The plant sale will help raise money for more butterflies.
Each butterfly costs an average of $7.50, Pat Silovsky, director at Milford Nature Center said. She said many visitors may not realize how much money, time and care it takes to bring the experience to the community. The center will receive a new batch of chrysalis every two weeks until the end of September.
At the event, the staff and volunteers from Milford Friends Group will help in the selection of plants, loading vehicles and providing education about how to attract pollinators to yards and gardens. Families can take home a child-friendly butterfly craft.
The nature center has displays with live birds, snakes, amphibians, turtles, lizards, prairie dogs and other animals which are being rehabilitated or are unable to live in the wild. The center has various taxidermized species and hands-on displays. Outside the center, families can play on a nature playground and hike on a trail with educational signs. Outdoor cages house live eagles, hawks, a turkey vulture, bobcat and owls. The Milford Fish Hatchery is located behind the center, and visitors can walk around the raceways.
Silovsky said she is passionate about preservation of pollinators such as butterflies and bees since pollinators help in the production of nearly 75% of crops and 80% of all flowering plants by distributing pollen to set fruit and seeds. Yet pollinators are being destroyed in alarming rates due to urbanization, the overuse of pesticides and diseases, she said.
Amber Myers, assistant director, said all butterflies in the butterfly house will be native to Kansas. Examples of these butterflies include painted ladies, gulf fritillary, monarchs, black swallowtail and tiger swallowtail.
“Some of the butterflies will arrive at the nature center in their chrysalis stage and will be released once they have emerged. Some butterflies arrive in their caterpillar stage, these will be fed and supported through their chrysalis stage and then released when they are ready,” Myers said. “Right now, the center has approximately 200 painted lady caterpillars that are starting to pupate. If all goes well, most of those will make it into the butterfly house before Mother’s Day.”
Myers said they expect the first shipment of chrysalis to arrive May 5. The shipments are a “mixed bag” of whatever is available at the time of shipping and come from a butterfly farmer in the southeastern United States.
“Butterflies need specific plants to support their lifecycle,” Myers explained. “The full lifecycle includes four distinct stages: egg, larva (caterpillar), pupa (chrysalis) and adult. The lifecycle involves an adult butterfly laying her eggs on a preferred species of host plant. Different species of butterflies need different host plants.”
Many butterflies lay their eggs on plants that are considered poisonous or unsavory to other animals, she said. This creates a special defense for the caterpillars against birds and other predators.
After hatching, caterpillars spend several days eating and growing, until they reach the size to pupate. All that energy from the plants they consumed goes into becoming a beautiful butterfly. During their life as a butterfly, they fly from nectar source to nectar source, pollinating more flowers and plants as they go.
“Supporting butterflies in your garden is more than just pretty flowers, they also need a place to lay eggs and a place to find shelter and water,” Myers said. “We want to help our community become great stewards for all wild things.”
Myers said etiquette when visiting the Butterfly House includes not keeping the door open to minimize possible escape, not bringing strollers into the exhibit, leaving the flowers intact and staying on the walkway.
The nature center also recently acquired two new female black-tailed prairie dog pups. They are about 10 weeks old now, named Dip and Dot.
“They are ambassadors to their species, which means they will travel throughout the region to help people learn about their importance in the prairie ecosystem. Seeing an animal live and up close with no walls between you really connects people to the natural world,” Myers said.
Myers said people are often misinformed about prairie dogs. Prairie dogs are a “Keystone Species” in the short and mid-grass prairies, she said. They live in tunnels and burrows with family groups and expand to create entire “towns” of prairie dogs.
“These adorable mammals provide food for predators, like hawks, owls, snakes and coyotes. They create shelter for many other animals by creating underground dens and tunnels, and they are the main diet of the endangered black-footed ferret, the only ferret native to the United States,” she said. The black-footed ferret was once believed to be extinct, and after a discovery of just a few remaining individuals in Wyoming, they are being re-introduced through a breeding program and released at the sites of prairie dog towns. When the prairie dogs are gone, many other species will be gone with them.”
Through the years, Myers said the nature center has had several prairie dogs. Some of these are in an exhibit at the center but are rarely handled. The center will feature the new ambassador prairie dogs on May 19 at 5 p.m.
The Milford Nature Center offers a variety of educational programs for the community and is a resource for schools, libraries and other places of education to connect learners with the natural world. Learn more at the center’s Facebook page or by calling 785-238-5323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.