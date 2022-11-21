U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, arrive Nov. 15 in Poznan, Poland. The brigade is on a nine-month rotation to provide support to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe, for Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Fort Riley soldiers continue to arrive in Europe as the 1st Infantry Division held a ceremony to commemorate the move.
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, held a unit colors casing ceremony last week at King Field House. This is an Army tradition that symbolizes a unit’s deployment to another location.
About 4,000 soldiers in a series of flights are heading to Europe for a nine-month rotation to support NATO allies and partners.
“Next month the brigade will start another chapter in our European history,” Col. Bryan Harris, the commander of the 2nd ABCT, said at the ceremony. “The team is prepared to go anywhere and accomplish any mission.”
The U.S. Army announced in September that the 2nd ABCT will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve.
The purpose of the mission is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance relationships with militaries throughout Europe, according to the Army.
2nd ABCT, known as “Dagger Brigade,” is a maneuver brigade combat team that was first constituted on May 24, 1917. The brigade has participated in multiple conflicts to include World War I, Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom and more.
