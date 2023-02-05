Briana Nelson Goff

Briana Nelson Goff, author and Kansas State University professor.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — A new book from a Kansas State University trauma specialist explores the effects deployment and trauma can have on soldiers' relationships with partners and families using research from a long-term study with Kansas Army couples.

"Bulletproof Vows: Stories of Couples Navigating Military Deployments and Life's Battles" is the culmination of more than 30 years of trauma research by Briana Nelson Goff, professor of applied human sciences in the K-State College of Health and Human Sciences. It tells the stories of eight post-9/11 Army couples stationed at either Fort Riley or Fort Leavenworth, both in Kansas, who were interviewed first in 2005 and again in 2015.