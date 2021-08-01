TOPEKA – Minimum-custody resident Eljay Allen Reinhardt #124800 has been apprehended.
Reinhardt was taken into custody Saturday evening, July 31, 2021, by officials from the Kansas Department of Corrections, Enforcement, Apprehensions & Investigations (EAI) Unit, the Wichita Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Reinhardt had been placed on escape status after he walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility (WWRF) at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 after he did not report for work.
At this time no other details are being released as the investigation is ongoing.
The Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state facility with a population of 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.