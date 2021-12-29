Geary County is one of only two counties in Kansas where more than 80% of the total population is at least partially vaccinated against coronavirus.
In Geary County, around 87% percent of the total population has at least one dose, and around 62% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Looking at the population of people ages 5 and older, that percentage with at least one dose goes up to 95%, and the fully vaccinated population 5 years old and older in Geary County is about 71%.
The only county in Kansas with a higher percent of its total population with at least one dose of the vaccine against coronavirus is Johnson County at around 89%. Johnson County’s population of people ages 5 and older with at least one dose is lower than Geary County, however, at around 94%.
“We’re really proud of our citizens here, getting out and getting their vaccines,” said Charles Martinez, interim Health Department administrator.
Martinez announced the accomplishment at the county commission meeting Dec. 27. He also announced the anticipated rise in COVID cases in the county because of people gathering for the holidays.
Geary Community Hospital tested 50 people for COVID Dec. 27, with 20 of the test results coming back positive, staff said. In a Facebook post, the hospital reminded people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands.
Anyone 18 years old or older can get a Moderna vaccine at AlphaCare, the post said, and anyone 5 years and older can get a Pfizer vaccine and can set up an appointment by calling 785-210-4214.
Staff reported the hospital has 10 current COVID hospitalizations, with three people in the ICU on ventilators. All four COVID inpatients are unvaccinated.
Martinez said a few county residents who were vaccinated and some that got the booster did test positive, but only got mild symptoms. He said with the high percentage of the population vaccinated, a few of those cases are expected.
“They’re not getting hospitalized if they’ve been vaccinated. It’s just mild cases,” Martinez said. “The people who are getting sick are the ones who aren’t vaccinated.”
Martinez said the omicron variant has not yet been detected in Geary County from the tests they have done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.