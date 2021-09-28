Bayer Construction has been awarded the Munson Road Paving Project for the contracted price of $588,994.05. Starting on Monday, September 27, 2021, Munson Road will be closed to thru traffic starting at the K-18 intersection for½ mile north. Anticipated reopening of Munson Road is tentatively set for December 1, 2021, weather permitting.
