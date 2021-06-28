According to Deanna Munson, fire investigators have been unable to determine a cause in the fire that devastated their restaurant, Munson’s Prime, back in February.
“They cannot determine the cause,” Deanna Munson said. “We now have access to it, but the cleanup will begin as we find demolition people to do it and probably be done — hopefully finished — by (July 1).”
Deanna and Chuck Munson, who owned the restaurant together, still hope to partner with the Brookville Hotel in Abilene. However, according to Deanna Munson, the partnership has proven more complicated than expected.
In the meantime, the Munsons are doing their best to pick up the pieces and reconstruct what they can of the personal artifacts that were in the restaurant when it burned.
Deanna Munson is glad the investigation is over.
“At least the investigation is concluded —they tried,” she said of investigators. “I can’t say that there wasn’t a very intense investigation.”
According to Deanna Munson, investigators examined every major appliance and the electrical system and could not find anything that may have shorted out or otherwise caused the fire.
“Nothing turned out to be positive,” she said. “So for something to have malfunctioned — that I think they would have been able to trace if they could have. But they said all of that turned out to be negative of any kind of factor. I guess we’ll never know.”
Few items have been rescued from the restaurant. However, the Kiwanis bell was pulled out intact.
According to Deanna Munson, the bell and a few glasses are the only items firefighters were able to rescue from the restaurant.
There are several items on the outside of the building which survived and which the Munsons intend to keep, including some of the barn quilts which remained untouched by fire, the conex and the undamaged signage.
“Somebody has already pilfered — even with the security fence, they tell me — some of the copper wiring has been stripped out,” Deanna Munsons said. “Whoever did it left their boombox sitting there.”
The alumni association at Kansas State University has reproduced numerous photos from its archives.
Artifacts K-State has managed to recreate out of the ashes include a plaque presented to Chuck Munson’s father when he presented a perfect set of reasons at an international meats judging contest in 1931. This is harder than it sounds — it had never been done before and it has not been duplicated since.
“It’s like the Olympics,” Deanna Munson said. “If you get a 10 — you never get a 10 — no one ever gets a 10 for judging oral reasons. Well, he did and no one has ever duplicated that.”
A photo of Chuck Munson’s judging team that won an international competition, his award naming him a distinguished alumnus, photos of Deanna Munson as Homecoming Queen and other treasured photos and awards.
“That kind of caring and support — it’s not all lemons,” Deanna Munson said. “This is just amazing to me.”
Deanna Munson said K-State officials believed they could resurrect more pieces of the family’s history that were lost in the fire.
She said the community, regional and even statewide support in the fire’s aftermath had been outstanding.
“I jokingly said — but it’s more than joking, especially right after the fire — it’s kind of like living through your own funeral and experiencing it,” Deanna Munson said. “Because the cards, the flowers, the telephone calls, the text messages that came in from everywhere was like what happens when a family member passes. Only that family member is never there to experience it.”
The Munsons have their beef for sale online for now. They do intend to stay in the restaurant business via Brookville, though it may take a while.
The restaurant was never intended to be a cash cow, according to Deanna Munson.
“Chuck and I were both in our 70s at the time that we decided to start this restaurant,” she said. “Well no one in their right mind would ever start a new business for the sake of a new business when you’re 70-some years old and you’ve already completed your careers. Chuck was retiring at that point in time. I had retired. We were doing things we loved doing in relation to agriculture, but we sure weren’t starting a business just to have a restaurant and someday make money off it and support our family and reasons that most people start a business … That’s what was always hard for people to understand. I know a lot of people thought — especially when we first opened with our steaks priced at the price they needed to be — that we didn’t have to underwrite the cost of the business. I think they thought the Munsons were just making a killing off of this thing and that is just so untrue.”
