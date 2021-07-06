Deanna and Chuck Munson had lost hope for the piano.
After the fire, Deanna Munson thought the piano — the only surviving artifact from a fire that destroyed the C.L. Hoover Opera House in 1898 — was gone, lost to the fire that burned their restaurant to the ground Feb. 24.
But Tuesday morning as the demolition crew moved in to start teardown on the burnt out restaurant, they uncovered something amazing — something no one had expected to find.
It was charred and black in spaces but still intact — the piano had survived its second catastrophic fire in its more than two centuries of existence.
Deanna Munson said she planned to take it home and have it refinished. Though they’re currently without a restaurant, the piano will follow the Munsons wherever they end up.
The laminate that covers the piano is badly damaged, but the wood is in good shape beneath the charred material. Some of the keys still work.
While Deanna Munson said she doubts anyone will be able to restore it to the point where it plays perfectly — its concert days are long over — it will certainly be display-worthy.
“I’ll have Sam Markley take a look at it and see what he thinks, but I don’t think there’s any hope to restore it to the point that it could play again … I’ll have to investigate just how we could get it refinished,” she said. “I doubt if Ill try to refinish it myself. We’ll get somebody professional to sand it down.”
The piano has been transported to the Munsons' residence, where it will remain until they can find someone to restore it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.