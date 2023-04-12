Bryan and Donya Fox cut the ribbon in opening D’z Lounge, their business in the back of in the back 714 N. Washington on Friday that is both a coffee shop and a cocktail bar. (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)
In cutting the ribbon on D’z Lounge in the back half of the business at 714 N. Washington, owners Bryan and Donya Fox said it was a dream come true.
The couple started the business after coming here business, getting out and deciding to stay.
“It all started with an idea ... and it kind of snowball,” Bryan said. “We’re definitely gals we made that decision and we’re part of the community.”
The business that bills itself as offering “coffee by day and a cocktails by night’ offers their customers “a more relaxed atmosphere” than its counterparts. Bryan said.
“That’s what we’re really going for,” he said. “We don’t want to so much of a party place, just a place you can go to chill, relax and converse.”
They even joked that their liquor license covers them for the whole, day, so if you want a little to start the day, they can accommodate that.
The couple has put quite a bit into remodeling the business, and part of it -- the front, is still a work in progress, so they’re asking customers to enter through the back alley entrance until that part is ready.
They’ve done all of the remodeling themselves, with Donya designing the layout and Bryan doing the heavy lifting to get it done, and you’ll be surprised by how nice it is.
