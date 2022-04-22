Junction City Main Street held a ribbon cutting for the organization’s new office at 131 W. 7th St. Monday afternoon.
The event gave the organization the opportunity to publicly introduce its new executive director, Michaela Self, and to say goodbye to the interim director who helped jumpstart the organization in Junction City, Jerry Lonergan.
The event was well attended by citizens and community leaders who celebrated with pinwheels spinning in the wind during the ribbon cutting outside the new office. Afterward, the people went inside to network and eat snacks.
Self said she is excited to work with the organization in leading Junction City’s downtown into further growth and is eager to meet the many community members and businesses owners in the city.
Self comes to the organization with experience in another Main Street program, having worked as an intern for the Main Street program in San Marcos, Texas. Prior to attaining the director position in Junction City, she worked as a project manager at U.S. Stone Industries.
Self, who now lives in Manhattan, said when she discovered the open position at Junction City Main Street, she knew that was the path she wanted to take and that it would be the kind of work she is passionate about.
“Downtown is the heart of any town,” she said. “It can just bring everybody together and be the spot for everybody to mingle and meet and forget all their troubles, so I want to create that kind of welcoming environment in Junction City.”
Self said she is blown away by the dedication of the current board and committee members in the organization and is looking forward to working with them on the many projects they already have going so far.
She said one of the challenges the organization has is to keep the excitement up while making sure people know that creating the kind of downtown the organization wants to eventually get to will take time and a lot of work. Self encouraged community members to participate in local events and to bring their own ideas to the organization to help with the downtown growth.
One of her main goals starting out is to get to know all of the businesses, organizations and community members in Junction City as she becomes more familiar with the city and its downtown.
Lonergan said the organization had three very good candidates to pick from for the position, but he said Self was ready from the start with ideas and how to apply her previous Main Street experience to Junction City. He said he feels comfortable leaving the organization in her hands as he moves on from the position.
At the ribbon cutting, the board members thanked Lonergan for his work at the organization during his time as interim director and gave him a gift basket to show their appreciation.
Matthew Bea, city commissioner, mentioned the ribbon cutting event at the city commission meeting Tuesday and said he is excited for what Self will do with the organization.
“She comes with a lot of experience with Main Street already, so I don’t think you could’ve had a better fit for Junction City to find somebody like that,” he said. “She’ll be a great asset for us to have.”
