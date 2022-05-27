New principal hired for Junction City High School

Geary County Schools hired Gennifer Booth as the new Junction City High School principal.
This past school year, Booth served as the principal at Washington Elementary School. She graduated from Junction City High School in 1998 and has worked at the high school as a librarian and volleyball coach. She has also served as a language assistant, a teacher and an administrator in the district.
Booth said her initial goal is to build relationships with the students, staff and parents and to build a great communication plan for the high school.
“It’s really about having a good, strong communication plan, structure, high-setting expectations and communicating those expectations to all,” she said. “Getting everybody on the same page and having that same philosophy of teaching and learning and what we need to do to be successful.”
Booth said she is excited to be coming back to work at the high school after a few years away from it. She said the high school has a great staff and a great group of students to work with.
“I’m focusing on what are the needs of my students and what are the needs of my staff and building each other up and just making it a great learning environment for everyone,” she said. “Everything is always going to be an open-door policy for all of us to just communicate.”
Booth is a resident of Junction City and has lived in the city since 1984. After her father retired from the military, Booth said she decided to stay in the area because she grew to love Junction City. Her daughter is also a graduate of JCHS now and is teaching. Her husband is a Junction City firefighter.
“I love the community. I love the people. I love how everyone will rally together,” she said. “We’re a small town with that big town feel, and no matter what, we always work for the betterment of everything, and that’s what I love about this community.”
Booth said she is especially excited to start highlighting the great things students are achieving at JCHS.
In March, former principal Merrier Tartt was reassigned from her position, and in May, the Board of Education voted not to renew her administrative contract for the upcoming school year. James Neff served as acting principal prior to Booth’s hiring.
