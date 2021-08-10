TOPEKA – The Governor’s Council on Fitness is now accepting nominations for its annual Kansas Health Champion Awards. Awards are given to one outstanding individual and one outstanding organization that make an exceptional effort to model, encourage and promote health and fitness in Kansas. Award recipients will be recognized at the Community Health Promotion Summit in January 2022. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.
“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is proud to partner in this important initiative to improve the health and wellness of Kansans,” said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman. “Many people and organizations throughout the state have made healthy living a priority, and it’s important that we recognize their efforts that impact others.”
Nominees would be expected to have demonstrated:
- Work that goes beyond what is expected to model, encourage and promote a healthy lifestyle
- Work that overcomes health inequities that lead to sedentary lifestyles and/or undernourishment.
- Far-reaching impact
- Sustainable influence or activity
“In addition to promoting effective models for increasing physical activity, nutrition and tobacco-free living for replication by organizations and communities around the state, the awards also allow us the opportunity to honor the outstanding work of one individual and one organization this year,” said Candice McField, Awards Committee Chair, Governor’s Council on Fitness. Eligible nominees might include an outstanding volunteer, a school, a local community, a newspaper or individual reporter, a local or State policy maker, or an employer, among others.
For more information and to submit a nomination, go to getactivekansas.org, and click on the nomination form link. If you have questions about the nomination process, contact Candice McField at Candicemcfield@candicemcfield.com.
The Governor’s Council on Fitness advises the Governor and others on ways to enhance the health of all Kansans through the promotion of physical activity, good dietary choices and prevention of tobacco use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.