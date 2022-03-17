In moving forward with the demolition of the old Junction City high school building, the USD 475 Board of Education approved a guaranteed maximum price for the demolition at its March meeting, and the City of Junction City waived the permit fee for the demolition Tuesday.
City Manager Allen Dinkel said the city waived the fee because the city has used the building for many purposes over the years and the city attained the property for $1, so he believes it is fair to waive that fee for the school district.
Dinkel said he and a group at the school district will work together on the memorandum of understanding between the two entities that the school district board members determined they would like to have in place for the property before the city starts work on it.
The USD 475 Board of Education approved at its March meeting a demolition GMP of $2,742,700, which includes a $300,000 allowance for unforeseen site conditions.
Initially, $2 million was set-aside for the demolition of the old high school building, but in November, the board made the decision to accelerate the demolition process, adding to cost. The district will pay the additional cost out of Heavily Impacted Aid contingency funds.
After site surveys, inspections, plans and construction documents, Hutton Construction received five bids for demolition, with a low bid of $2,442,700. An additional abatement allowance ensures contingency coverage.
District staff said that now that the GMP is approved, asbestos abatement may commence as early as this month.
“The demolition schedule will allow for a phased approach and preserve facilities requested by the city in its site acquisition proposal approved by the board during its Feb. 7 meeting, like tennis courts, track and athletic turfed field,” district staff reported.
