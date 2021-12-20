The C. L. Hoover Opera House completed a feasibility study for renovations for the property the opera house staff recently purchased at 131 W. 7th St.
The property, which is directly adjacent to the Opera House will be primarily utilized to expand the youth education program, development director Sheila Markley said.
“We have completed a feasibility study and are moving forward with the fund raising to renovate the property and bring it up to the high standards of the rest of the Opera House Complex,” she said.
The estimated cost of the renovation is 1.75 million dollars, she said.
Sheila and Joe Markley reported they already have received pledges adding to more than $750,000. The staff is working with the architectural firm of Bruce McMillan for the project and are currently planning the design and development drawings for the renovations.
“In addition to giving more room to our growing youth education programs, the new building will offer many other benefits,” Markley said. “These benefits will be felt by all our patrons.”
Some of the additions in the new space include a dedicated art studio, street front office space for The Junction City Little Theater and the Junction City Arts Council, a new mini art gallery and two beautiful rehearsal/event spaces for use by all the opera house’s patrons.
In addition, they plan to restore the facades of the Rolfs Building and 131 West 7th St. to return them to their historic look of natural brick and stone.
“The new building will allow us to create dressing rooms closer to the stage,” Markley said. “This, in turn, will allow us to create a larger catering kitchen. Our present kitchen would become a dedicated ‘Green Room’ for our actors and precentors waiting to go on stage.”
The Markleys said they are seeking funding from foundations, state grants, businesses and individuals to fund the entire project. They hope to have the funding raised soon and plan to begin the renovations by fall of 2022.
“With our emphasis on youth education, we feel this project is truly growing the Opera House for the future,” Joe Markley said. “Please join us in making this dream a reality.”
For more information about the project, contact Joe or Sheila Markley at the Opera House. The Opera House phone number is 785-238-3906. Contact them through email at director@jcoperahouse.org.
Naming rights for rooms and offices are still available. Junction City Opera House, Inc. is a nonprofit, 501c3 entity, and contributions may be tax deductible.
