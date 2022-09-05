The C. L. Hoover Opera House announces the retirement of Technical Director, Steve Seitz as of August 31, 2022. Steve has served as Tech Director since 2011. He was hired during Mary Louise Stahl’s tenure as Opera House Director. He was made aware of the position vacancy while doing free-lance work for Rick Dykstra.
After graduating from Washburn University with a degree in Communication Studies, Steve performed in various Rock Bands, he worked for Channel 19 in Topeka, KS and for a Fox affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX. Immediately before signing on at the Opera House, he worked for KSU in Television Production.
As Tech Director, Steve took care of “all things Theatre.” Supervising lights, sound, counterweight system, stage maintenance and coordinating all theatre needs by performers presenting at the Opera House.
When asked what was most enjoyable during his time here, Steve was eager to reply “I enjoyed being ON STAGE, more than being BEHIND STAGE.” While here he played roles in “Forever Patsy Cline”, “A Christmas Carol” and performed frequently in the Harmony Junction Lobby Concerts.
In his next season of life, Steve is anxious to work on his one man show and build an on-line presence in the area. Sheila Markley added “Steve’s a great performer. People really enjoy his show.”
The Opera House staff, board and friends will greatly miss Steve, but wish him the very best. “Thanks for your great work, Steve.”
