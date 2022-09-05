Sheila Markley, Opera House Director, Steve Seitz, Tech Director

Pictured: Sheila Markley, Opera House Director, Steve Seitz, Tech Director

 Courtesy photo

The C. L. Hoover Opera House announces the retirement of Technical Director, Steve Seitz as of August 31, 2022. Steve has served as Tech Director since 2011. He was hired during Mary Louise Stahl’s tenure as Opera House Director. He was made aware of the position vacancy while doing free-lance work for Rick Dykstra.

After graduating from Washburn University with a degree in Communication Studies, Steve performed in various Rock Bands, he worked for Channel 19 in Topeka, KS and for a Fox affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX. Immediately before signing on at the Opera House, he worked for KSU in Television Production.

