Windy early...isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Windy early...isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Operation Veteran Connection for veterans, military and family members will be held at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan May 19 at 1-7 p.m. and May 20 at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Subject matter experts will offer on-site one-on-one counseling on all veteran benefits.
The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office is holding the event in partnership with the Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.
Operation Veteran Connection is recommended for all Veterans, active military members near their separation date, family members and the public interested in obtaining information about state and federal Veteran benefits and how to apply for them. Accredited Veteran Service Representatives will be on site to assist individuals with all types of disability and pension claims. Federal VA personnel will be available to assist with applying for healthcare benefits and/or check the status of an existing claim. These professionals will also provide readjustment counseling, Veteran Readiness and Employment services and more.
Several state government agencies, Veteran Service Organizations and Non-Profits will meet with Veterans to offer comprehensive assessment of education, skills and abilities. These same agencies will provide in–depth interviewing and evaluation to identify employment barriers, discuss appropriate employment and career goals, and share information on many other state Veteran benefits. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring discharge paperwork (DD-214) or claim file number, marriage certificate and available medical records to help simplify the application for benefits.
On the first day of the event May 19 at 5 p.m., a free cookout style dinner will be served for all in attendance. Dinner to be followed by an open forum town hall event at 6 p.m. Do not miss this opportunity to discover and take advantage of all veteran benefits you have earned through your service to this country.
For questions or comments, contact Eric Rohleder, deputy director, at 785.296.3976 or eric.rohleder@ks.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.