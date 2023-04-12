Rotary Club

Junction City Rotary Club presents Rotarian Junction City YMCA Director Amber Stanley with a donation to the YMCA’s kids meal program. L-R Amber Stanley, Rotary Sec/Treasurer Susan Jagerson and Co-President Elects LaDonna Junghans and Curt Zeigler.

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has announced its schedule of trains for the 2023 operating season. The lineup includes over 200 rail trips between Abilene and Enterprise that will include some new special excursion and dinner trains and events. In fact, the timetable represents the railroad’s most ambitious schedule yet as the A&SV observes a major milestone: the Association’s 30th anniversary.

The 2023 theme is “Thriving at Thirty,” according to Ross Boelling, President and General Manager of the A&SV. “Over thirty years ago, two men in Abilene had a vision for turning a dilapidated, neglected piece of railroad track into a tourist railroad. It's hard to believe we've had over 280,000 passengers ride our rails since that day in June 1993 when the organization was legally formed."