Organization donates animal rescue items to Junction City Fire Department

A local nonprofit, Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest, donated animal rescue items to the Junction City Fire Department Friday
Over the last couple of years, the Junction City Fire Department has implemented a Water Rescue Team. That team’s specialty is to preform water rescue in flood waters, lakes, ponds, rivers and swift moving water. The Water Rescue Team is also part of the State of Kansas Water Team with the ability to travel across America to aid in other natural water disasters with Kansas Task Force One.
Within the last year, they recognized a need in the area for animal rescue, in addition to people. Six personnel at the Junction City Fire Department have completed an animal rescue course thus far.
“During the course, we used many different pieces of rescue equipment that aren’t specifically made for animals,” said Jason Lankas, interim fire chief. “At that time, we had no animal rescue equipment at our service. Recently we have received numerous items regarding our water rescue team.”
A few of the items donated by Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest, include two snare poles, multiple animal crates of different sizes, waterproof gloves, puncture proof gloves, animal floatation devices, water and food bowls, leashes, bridles and blankets.
“With this large to small animal rescue equipment, JCFD will be able to help national disaster as well as our own local emergencies and be better equipped to do the task at hand,” Lankas said.
Lankas said Adam Powers, firefighter and medic, has been the leading person with this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.